DENVER (KDVR) — The Transportation Secretary of the United States will be traveling along the Interstate 70 corridor this week to highlight major improvements coming from the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Colorado is expected to receive $3.7 billion from the act to improve highways and $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs over five years.

The infrastructure act includes millions of dollars in funding for other Colorado transportation services as well.

Pete Buttigieg will start his two-day tour of the Centennial State at Floyd Hill near Idaho Springs Thursday afternoon. He will be joined by Gov. Polis, Rep. Joe Neguse, and Colorado Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper.

Friday morning, the secretary will travel west to Glenwood Springs to visit the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority facility, followed by a tour of the Glenwood Canyon Emergency Reconstruction Project, needed after mudslides closed the section of I-70 during the summer.