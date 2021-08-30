Translator with family members stuck in Afghanistan asks for answers

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Mohammed, who served as a translator for U.S. troops in Afghanistan, said with the final U.S. military planes leaving Kabul airport, a lot has changed since FOX31 first spoke with him. But his family is still in danger and waiting for help to get out of the region.

Time is running out for those looking to evacuate Afghanistan, and with troops out of Afghanistan, Mohammed is growing frustrated with the lack of progress to get his brother away from the Taliban.

“Luckily, he is okay. He’s hiding somewhere in the city right now. He sent over all his units to the embassy. No response yet,” Mohammed said.

He said his brother served as an ally to the U.S. as well but after weeks of trying to get him out of Kabul, his brother is now looking to go to a neighboring country to hide there.

The dilemma is personal for Colorado Congressman Jason Crow who did two tours in the country as an Army Ranger. He and eight other members of Congress are urging President Biden to help get allies out of Afghanistan by any means necessary.

“I can sit here today and say, I may not be here today if it had not been for my Afghan interpreters,” said Crow. “We need to be a country that’s known as a people that will keep our promises and will stand by our friends. We’re strong as a nation because we have friends and partners around the world who fight with us and stand with us. But to have friends, we need to be a friend; that’s what’s really at stake in the days and weeks ahead. We have to do what is necessary to get these folks out.”

With more than 120,000 people evacuated so far, Mohammed said he is holding to the belief his brother will be among one of the next groups leaving.

Leaders of the Pentagon would not say Monday afternoon how many Afghan refugees they plan to help evacuate but they did confirm they were not able to get every U.S. citizen or ally out before troops left.