‘Transit industry veteran’ Debra Johnson selected as new CEO and general manager of RTD

DENVER (KDVR) — The Regional Transportation District’s Board of Directors announced Tuesday night that Debra Johnson will be the agency’s next CEO and general manager.

RTD described Johnson as a “transit industry veteran.” RTD says she has spent 25 years working in transit agencies in the Washington, Los Angeles and San Francisco areas. She currently serves as Deputy CEO at Long Beach Transit in Southern California.

“I am extremely humbled and equally excited about this opportunity. I look forward to working with the dynamic men and women who have made RTD such a progressive transportation agency. Moreover, I am elated to become an integral part of the community as I work with all stakeholders to improve service quality and enhance RTD’s image,” Johnson said.

Johnson will be the first woman to lead RTD.

“We are leading through an unprecedented time of transition for RTD, in weathering a global pandemic, technological changes and new considerations that guide the service we provide,” said Board Chair Angie Rivera-Malpiede. “At the heart of Debra’s diverse, impressive background, creativity and best practices, she is guided by people: our dedicated team of employees and the public we all serve. We are excited for the people of the Denver region to meet her, and we look forward to working with Debra as she continues to elevate and position RTD as the world-class agency we are all so proud to be a part of.”

Johnson’s start date has not yet been announced. RTD says negotiations regarding her employment will be complete at the end of October at the latest.

Johnson will replace interim CEO and GM Paul J. Ballard, who assumed the role in February after Dave Genova retired from the position in January.

Even before the pandemic, metro Denver’s transit agency faced a number of significant challenges, including an operator shortage, high fares and lower ridership.