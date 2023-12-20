DENVER (KDVR) — Denver residents have been asking a lot of questions about the mayor’s homelessness policies.

Mayor Mike Johnston made himself available for a 20-minute sit-down interview with FOX31. Here is a full transcript, lightly edited for clarity.

You ran with a clear mission of solving the homeless crisis here in Denver. Did you expect to get this much pushback?

Johnston: I actually thought we would have gotten more, I think. I’ve actually been surprised by how supportive people have been all around the city, even in the midst of some of the hardest, most contentious conversations. When even the very large town hall meeting we had last weekend about the Embassy Suites where people were upset, I still think more than 40% of the people in that room, that day, all raised their hands and they said, ‘Who wants this to go forward?’ And so, and that doesn’t even consider the many thousands of people who are supportive that aren’t showing up.

But, you know, we get everyday stories of people who just randomly stop into council offices and bring donations of gifts or materials or toys or people that just call or send emails to say, ‘We’re so excited about this progress, how can we help?’ So I’ve been really moved by how much the city has actually pulled together around this, even though we know there are hard decisions to make.

We’ve heard residents’ concerns that this is being pushed too fast to meet your goal. They want to see results before rushing hundreds into hotels in their neighborhoods. What do you say to these concerns?

Johnston: You know, I think there is real urgency to this issue, and this is why we declared a state of emergency around it. You know, we have had now almost 80 people who have died outdoors on the streets of the city just since I was elected. And we know it is a real crisis with more and more cold weather coming, that crisis gets worse and worse. So we think there is real urgency.

That’s why we declared a state of emergency and that’s why we’re pushing quickly. But that’s also why we have partners that are in place with the people they need to provide wraparound services and high-quality support. And we think that we are prepared to both move quickly and move safely.

So you don’t think waiting for data in maybe some of these different communities or hotels — you can’t do that, in your opinion?

Johnston: No, the good news is we spent the last 10 years gathering really good data on what works and these strategies and what does not work. I’ve shared more before. There was a very impressive national gold standard for homelessness interventions study done on a project in Denver where we tried this about five years ago. The Urban Institute issued a study on it that showed that this is the single most successful intervention. When they put 300 people from the streets into a converted hotel with wraparound services, a year later, 86% of those people were still successfully housed. That study, that evidence, those proof points right here in Denver have already showed us this strategy works. We just now know we need to have the urgency to scale this strategy to meet the amount of need that is out there.

There was a report that only one out of 550 homeless people in temporary shelters opted for a treatment program. So how is this going to help the mission of saving people, getting them off the streets and into a more successful future, if only one in 550 are opting for treatment?

Johnston: Yeah, I think that misunderstands how we provide services. So let me lay it out. The structure here is that every one of these sites have onsite mental health services, addiction treatment services, workforce training all onsite, and they’re provided to everyone. And so the idea is when we get people into these sites, they can get those services right there on site, particularly for people with mental health or addiction needs. Many of them have mild or moderate needs where the amount of support we provide onsite will make them successful.

The data they were talking about was someone that exited to go to what is essentially an inpatient, institutionalized psychiatric mental health setting. That is a very, very severe, very, very acute mental health need. That’s not necessarily what you think we want the outcome to be. That’s a very, very small number of individuals.

We think the great majority of folks with mental health needs or with addiction needs can be served in these settings and will be served successfully in these settings. So all of our folks are getting treatment almost all the time. But what that’s tracking is just if someone has such a severe situation that they have a psychotic break and they have to be institutionalized. Well, yes, we will do that if they need that. But that’s not the basic delivery system. It’s all about wraparound in-person services for everybody.

Do you have numbers on how many people are going and getting services for alcohol, drug treatment in these facilities?

Johnston: We will have that. Right now, we’re getting folks moved in. They’re getting settled off, and the first steps are to get IDs, to get your unit to identify what benefits you might need, what services you might need, and then to begin to talk to your case manager about, you know, what, I would like to access these addiction services. I would like to access these workforce training services. So that’s part of the case management we’re doing right now.

Right now, obviously, we’ve moved 300 people indoors this week, another 200 next week. Those folks are just getting situated, finding their stuff, meeting the staff and making a plan. So we will expect to see those results coming forward as we get the data from case management.

In the next couple of months, or?

Johnston: No, I think in the month of January we should have very good data on that.

So safety, huge concern. People living in districts with these shelters, having their businesses broken into. We heard stories of people being chased with bars. Is it possible to protect these areas? What’s the plan to heighten security around them when people say that police can’t even respond to their mailboxes being broken into before all of this?

Johnston: Yeah, the most important thing here is: The single worst thing we can do for public safety is to keep doing what we’ve been doing the last five years. And this is why I share the frustration of folks who are worried about public safety as it exists today. That’s why the current system isn’t working, because when we do have thousands of people out living in unsanctioned, unsafe, unsecured encampments, those are driving much more crime or much more negative behaviors.

So we see six, seven, eight thousand 911 calls a year to respond to those encampments. What we’re talking about is fundamentally changing that model to taking folks out of those settings and instead putting them into facilities where there is staffing, there is security, there is safety, there are services and there are rules. Those sites are far, far safer than what we currently have.

So a lot of times I hear, I’ll hear people say, ‘I’m frustrated, because right now in my neighborhood, we have an encampment down the block and people have been stealing my stuff or breaking into our backyard or taking the electricity.’ And we say, ‘That’s exactly the point.’ What we want to do is close that encampment, move those folks indoors where they have their own electricity, have their own bathroom, don’t need to leave trash, have services and supports and don’t commit those crimes.

As a matter of fact, in those places where we’ve now closed encampments, we’ve seen a 90% drop in 911 calls in those neighborhoods. And so we do know that closing encampments and moving folks into secure settings dramatically decreases the risk of public safety.

What is the safety layout in the neighborhoods with these secure settings? More police patrolling these areas? Is there 24/7 police on site? What’s what’s the layout there?

Johnston: We will have security around the clock on these sites. We will have increased Denver Police Department patrols in those neighborhoods, and we do have easy-to-use, quick reporting system for neighbors in and around that area to be able to report if there are concerns. It immediately comes to my office and to our team as well as to the police department. So all of those things will be true about the response.

Also, one of the reasons why you heard Chief (Ron) Thomas and other police leaders say how excited they were about this proposal is by freeing the officers up from the seven or eight thousand encampment calls they have to do each year. That’s now time these officers can be focused on solving the crimes people are frustrated about not getting solved right now. So we both redeploy those officers. As you know, I’ve proposed a historic expansion of the police force this year. So we’ll put 167 more officers onto the street. That means both more officers to respond, officers who can prioritize their time to better respond with not attending to encampments and then heightened patrols around these sites.

Is there a plan, I guess, six months down the line or in the future, where we assess crime calls to these areas or what’s been going on and then maybe take action around that? I know the rush is to get people in right now, but are you thinking ahead of, you know, what do we do if these aren’t working — if residents feel like they’re going to have to move out?

Johnston: Yeah, no, we’re very prepared to be tracking success at each of these sites and making improvements in very real time as we go to make sure we are delivering the best results. But that’s why, when you make the comparison to that right now, we have data to show this: The encampments currently, as I mentioned, drive seven or eight thousand calls a year. The existing, tiny home village that we launched three or four years ago in the city, that site had 13, I think, total calls in a year last year. It is about, you know, almost 1/1000th of the safety risk that we have currently.

So we have clear evidence to show these sites will be much safer than the current encampments. But we will keep tracking that data. And if there’s something one site’s doing well, the other sites, not that we can learn from, to expand or share those practices, we’ll do that, too.

One viewer asked me to ask you this: What will you personally do to stop the open drug market, distribution, use, trash, shots fired on our communities?

Johnston: Yeah, great question. Public safety remains one of our top priorities right now and we are deeply focused on providing that in every one of our neighborhoods. This is one of the reasons why we started with supporting folks that were unhoused and moved people that are in encampments into housing, as we do know that the great majority of folks that are unhoused just want access to housing and services.

It’s important to note that of the almost 600, 700 people we’ve housed so far as of today, 100% we’ve offered that housing to up through yesterday all said yes, they all wanted housing. We know we will find some folks who say no. There will be some folks who don’t want housing because they want to still continue to be able to not live by the rules or be able to be involved in activities that are not healthy for them or for others, the most severely addicted or mentally ill or those committing crimes. But that does allow us to much more directly focus on those small number of individuals that need that help and get them services or treatment or accountability, as opposed to having to try to sort those people out from 1,500 who are really just struggling. We think the more people we get housed, the more folks that are left still engaging in those kind of behaviors, we can focus much more aggressively on treatment and intervention.

Is there a plan for increased trash pickup and monitoring around these areas, where in these communities there are going to be sites?

Johnston: You know, we are looking at both a citywide focus on increased trash pickup and mobilizing both community and volunteer efforts around this, as well as our own city responsibility.

It’s sort of like when one room in your house gets out of control and you stop cleaning it, we find some of the biggest sites that have felt unfixable for people. When we get all of those moved out and cleared, it’s much easier now to focus on the smaller things, the pieces of trash, the unkempt backyard or the vacant lot that hasn’t been taken care of. So we will focus on beautification across the city, because we want the city to sparkle in every neighborhood.

Is that going to be happening early next year?

Johnston: That’d be 2024 as we start to get more and more of these sites cleared. That means teams that are at our Department of Transportation and Infrastructure that focus on this work, they also do all the work to clean, move and resource encampments. And so we have many staff spending hours and hours a day doing that right now.

Once we move those encampments, that also frees up these teams to be doing general street-sweeping, neighborhood cleaning, beautification projects that right now they can’t get to because they’re managing encampments of hundreds of people across the city.

People have expressed ethical concerns about your connections to Urban Land Conservancy and associations with affiliated companies (Gary Community Ventures). They are concerned you received campaign contributions from affiliates and board members of affiliates. Can you address this?

Johnston: I have no financial interest in their land conservancy and there is no conflict of interest in either of those locations, and I’ll tell you why. So I worked for Gary Ventures, it’s a local foundation here in town. I left there a year and a half ago. I have no ownership, no stake, no equity there, just a foundation that does good work.

Urban Land Conservancy and its own independent organization that’s been up and running for more than a decade, and they have their own board, their own advisers. They’re also a nonprofit organization that helps build affordable housing and build community spaces around the city, like the Boys and Girls Club in Northeast Denver, they help build. So those are two independent partners. They do work in this space. But the Urban Land Conservancy is not an owner of either the Embassy Suites or the Doubletree, the city owns both of those properties. I think that’s also a misunderstanding that somehow these — that that entity is the owner of these sites. They’re not. We will own both of those. They’ve been great partners on things around the city. We hope they will continue to be. But I have no financial interest, no financial stake, and they are not co-owners of these projects.

If businesses fear that they’re going to have to shut their doors — we heard some businesses speaking out at public comment about that. They think it’s going to take a couple of months of people moving in and that they’re going to have to leave. How do you solve that if they do?

Johnston: This is another good example of the single worst thing we can do for business is what we’re doing right now. Where we see most of the crisis right now are businesses that have a hard time staying open because they have eight tents set up in front of their front door. They have a business on Broadway or in central Denver that customers can’t get to because it’s full of encampments.

We’ve helped those businesses survive and recover with a grant program we put in place to help those businesses bridge themselves going forward. Tell you, if you walk through Curtis Park this morning or through central Denver there and we’ve cleared out, you know, 200 people that were in encampments over the last two days into housing, those businesses are going to be thriving and recovering and very excited about it.

The most important thing to do is to move those folks out of encampments, close those encampments, create businesses with open access. But residents of hotels or residents of micro-communities are not going to be in the way of local businesses. We think that will be helping those businesses be successful. So that, and we will have heightened security, we’ll have patrols. What we won’t have is huge encampments that are set up in front of people’s businesses anymore.

We got a list of about six prospective sites that are no longer under consideration. And we’re kind of just wondering why they were rejected and not an option anymore.

Johnston: So we started this list with 2,000 sites on the first day that I was here in office. And we have worked that down over time. We’re set to have eight sites that go forward into the end of ’23 and beginning of ’24. We’re really excited about that. And they were going to be a mix always of some micro-community sites, some hotel sites.

The sites we didn’t move forward with for for a number of reasons. Sometimes they were complexes around the site itself. Might have been problems with the construction, problem with the siting, problem with the remediation costs at that site, could have been the size of the site, how many units we could fit, how long we could use them for. It became not a good investment for taxpayers long term.

We do extensive vetting on each of these locations. We get community feedback and we also get siting and construction feedback, and we look at those and figure out what the best option is going forward.

I’m really excited about the fact that, you know, of the sites that are moving forward, they are disproportionately not in low-income neighborhoods. They’re actually — we’ve spread them out around the city. So they are higher than the average income level of those of the cities where these sites are based, and we have geographic distribution. Those two things were important, but we tried to find the sites that were the best return on investment. The best long-term asset for the city and the best investment for taxpayers.

You say community feedback. I feel like no matter where you go, I’m sure you’re going to have concerns, people that that want to help solve this issue, but they fear about their safety, the schools nearby. What is the biggest thing that impacts your decision when community members come to you? What is the biggest concern that could sway you?

Johnston: Yeah, that’s a great question. We’ve tried to focus on criteria that we think are important. Those were things like do they have access to grocery stores and food? Is there access to public transit? Is it, is it within, you know, 250 feet or something of a school? We have looked at all of those criteria and how to integrate into the neighborhood successfully.

Then, we’ve tried to take feedback about that, knowing, as you said, some people will be rightfully worried or afraid, but they might be afraid because they are worried about a scenario that we don’t think is going to come to pass. They’re worried about what unsanctioned camping looks like in Denver currently, not what really safe and secure and stable housing looks like.

Where they do have issues in the neighborhood that we hadn’t seen or hadn’t anticipated and we do think create a long-term structural problem, we’ve taken those into consideration. We can add structures for fencing. We take a lot of those pieces of input that maybe don’t show up as a yes or no decision, but they are a good feedback the community gave us to help improve the quality of services and the relationship between neighbors, and we’ve taken those whenever we can.

What do you want at the end of the year for our viewers to know? What’s the biggest thing that you want shared?

Johnston: I mean, I think the incredible thing is that Denver has come together to deliver what will be historic results on helping get people off the streets and into housing and helping close encampments across the city. I mean, before we started this effort, we had never in Denver history closed an encampment by actually moving those people into housing. We’ve now done it with five. We’ll do it with more than 10 before the year is over. We will move a thousand people, we hope, off the streets and into housing, and that is a transformational outcome for us.

I think that shows the path forward that this problem that people thought was unsolvable is actually solvable. We can make real progress. We can get people connected to services. We can get everyone their sidewalks and public streets and parks back and have a city that feels safe and vibrant in all of our neighborhoods. That’s what we’re striving for. And this is going to be, I think, a historic step forward in the next 10 days.