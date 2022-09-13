DENVER (KDVR) – Progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra goes Christmas for Denver this winter in a show with tickets on sale starting this Friday.

The multi-platinum rock band announced a tour including a Nov. 19 Ball Arena stop in Denver during its Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More, presented by the Hallmark Channel. The concert will feature songs including “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O’ Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy” and “Music Box Blues.” They’ll also be playing a set of their greatest hits like “Wizards in Winter” and “A Mad Russian’s Christmas.”

“It was so special to be back playing live last year,” said the band’s lead guitarist and music director Al Pitrelli. “When you love something as much as we do and it’s taken away, it made us super thankful to be back. I look forward to seeing all our ‘repeat offenders’ and all our new friends when we hit the road.”

The show also stops in Colorado Springs Nov. 20 at the Broadmoor World Arena.

The tour stop in Denver on Nov. 19 will be for two shows at Ball Arena at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., with a portion of the proceeds benefiting The Denver Post Community Foundation. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

The Colorado Springs tour stop is Nov. 20 for two shows at the Broadmoor World Arena at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., with a portion of the proceeds benefiting El Pomar Foundation. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

Shows kick off with dates in Green Bay and Council Bluffs and conclude after 101 shows on Dec. 30. See www.trans-siberian.com.