Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces Colorado concerts

LATE NIGHT WITH JIMMY FALLON — Episode 753 — Pictured: Musical guest Trans-Siberian Orchestra performs on December 18, 2012 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – The rock holiday tradition Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced a winter tour, including four shows in Colorado, after a year off the road.

TSO 2021 Winter Tour: Christmas Eve and Other Stories begins a national tour country in November.

The Ball Arena in Denver will host two shows on Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. The show moves to the World Arena in Colorado Springs on Nov. 21 with shows at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Tickets will be available for 24 hours during the TSO 25th Anniversary Pre-Sale on Sept. 16. Use password TSO25 for access.

All tickets will be on sale Sept. 17.