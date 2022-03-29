DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police are now investigating the case of a vandalized mural as a bias-motivated crime.

Over the weekend, someone defaced a mural that had the words “TransLives Matter.” Doorbell camera video appears to show a man crossing the street at 18th Avenue and Julian Street and spray-painting the words: “Keep this crap out of school.”

The owner of the doorbell camera said he confronted the man, who then took off in an SUV.

“I think it’s really sad,” said resident Natalie Ross, who frequently walks her dog Dash through the area. “I don’t think that’s what the neighborhood is all about. I don’t think that’s what Denver’s all about.”

The mural is one of many on a wall, on the outskirts of Lake Middle School, in the Sloan’s Lake area.

“I think we’re supportive of the trans community,” Ross said. “And I think that’s the message we should be sending, especially in front of a school.”

If you have any information, you are urged to call Denver Police.