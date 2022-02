BACA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol of La Junta and Lamar responded to a semi-truck versus train crash Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred on Highway 287 at mile point 10, near the town of Campo. The train is blocking northbound and southbound 287. The blockage may last until 11 a.m. today.

CSP La Junta and Lamar recommend using alternate routes for those traveling to Oklahoma or Texas. Expect delays.

There are no reported injuries from the crash.