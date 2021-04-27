‘Train to the plane’; A-line celebrates 5 years of service

DENVER (KDVR) — RTD is celebrating five years of service for the A-line on Tuesday. It hasn’t always been easy for the “Train to the Plane.”

RTD says since the A-line began service, 30 million riders have used the A-line.

The line opened on April 22 2016 and it quickly fell into trouble. Trains got stuck on the tracks. Passengers were forced to use buses when the line went down.

In 2016, the A-line accounted for only 10% of all RTD riders. By 2019, that number had jumped to 17.5%.

The cost for the A-line has risen dramatically. When the A-line began in 2016, it had an operating cost of roughly $45 million dollars. In 2019, the last year numbers are available, operating costs had grown to $171 million dollars.

RTD says the A-line’s on-time performance ranks at 98%.

RTD is holding a anniversary celebration at Union Station starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.