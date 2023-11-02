DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday morning, a train stopped on the tracks in Commerce City where firefighters put out a fire in a locomotive.

The South Adams County Fire Department responded to a call of a train stopped on the tracks near the intersection of Highway 2 and 104th Avenue near Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.

SkyFOX was on the scene where footage showed the train smoking from the front car at 7:20 a.m.

What originally appeared to be just smoke turned into a fire in the first car by 7:35 a.m. According to BNSF, which owns the train, it was carrying grain.

As of 7:50 a.m., the smoke and fire appeared to be put out.

Authorities say no one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

FOX31 traffic reporter Drew Engelbart says there shouldn’t be a huge impact on the Thursday morning commute. As of 7:40 a.m., there was minimal traffic and Highway 2 is still open with only one lane blocked off.