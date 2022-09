WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Platteville Police Department vehicle was hit by a train, seriously hurting a suspect in the backseat.

The call came in just before 8 p.m. Friday at U.S. 85 and Weld County Road 36, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The suspect in the back of the patrol car was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, CSP said. The circumstances of how this happened were not immediately released.