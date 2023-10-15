DENVER (KDVR) — Interstate 25 was closed near Pueblo after a train derailed Sunday afternoon.

Multiple agencies reported and responded to the incident just after 4 p.m.

The train derailed on a bridge over I-25 near mile markers 106 and 107. Colorado State Patrol said both directions of I-25 were closed due to train cars and coal on the road.

Pueblo West Fire advises drivers to not travel northbound past exit 104 and advises drivers not to travel south past exit 108 as the interstate was expected to be closed for an extended amount of time.

Interstate 25 was closed near Pueblo after a train derailed over the roadway Sunday afternoon. (Photo courtesy of Colorado State Patrol)

Interstate 25 was closed near Pueblo after a train derailed over the roadway Sunday afternoon. (Photo courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office)

CSP shared photos of the incident. A semi-truck was stuck under what appeared to be a collapsed bridge.

Multiple agencies asked drivers to avoid the area.

Alternate routes

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said drivers headed north on I-25 from Pueblo to Colorado Springs could exit at Highway 50 and go west toward Penrose and continue north on Highway 115.

PCSO advised southbound traffic from Colorado Springs to Pueblo to take exit 135 to Highway 115 south as an alternate route.

Both routes eventually lead to I-25.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.