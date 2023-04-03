JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (KDVR) — A train derailed on Monday afternoon in Johnstown, according to a town spokesperson.

“There is no risk to the community with this derailment,” said Jamie Barker, Johnstown spokesperson.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on state Highway 60 between County Roads 19 and 17, at the edge of town, Barker said. The derailment stopped both lanes of traffic while crews responded to get the train back on the track.

Highway 60 had reopened by the evening.

Who owns the train and what it was carrying were not immediately released.