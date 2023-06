DENVER (KDVR) — A train went off the tracks near the Suncor Refinery Friday morning, the Commerce City Police Department said.

Due to, what CCPD said was a minor derailment, Brighton Boulevard was closed between East 56th Avenue and East 60th Avenue. The department said the tankers on the BNSF train were empty and there was no hazardous spill involved in the incident.

A BNSF train derailed near Suncor Refinery on Friday, June 16, 2023 (Photo credit: Matt McCoy) A minor train derailment near Suncor Refinery did not result in any hazardous spill (Photo credit: Matt McCoy)

BNSF personnel were working on the clean up and the road would remain closed during that time.