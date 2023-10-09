DENVER (KDVR) — A “small fire” was reported Monday on Mica Mine Gulch Road in Jefferson County, the sheriff’s office said.

The fire was first reported after 4 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, it started with a trailer that caught fire and spread to nearby trees and brush in the area off South Deer Creek Canyon Road.

The fire was mostly contained by 4:55 p.m. and not posing a threat, the sheriff’s office posted on X.

First responders at the scene of a fire along Mica Mine Gulch Road in Jefferson County on Oct. 9, 2023. (Credit: KDVR)

The Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District was involved in the response to put out the fire.

Buildings in this area have Littleton addresses but are in the Deer Creek part of Morrison.