Trail Ridge Road now open to Milner Pass, Continental Divide

GRAND COUNTY, LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Trail Ridge Road is now open to hikers, bikers and motorists for the season.

There are a few rules for Trail Ridge Road visitors this year. Those wanting to walk and cycle the west side may only go as far as Milner Pass and the Continental Divide.

On the east side, vehicles may go as far as Rainbow Curve. Walkers and cyclists must stop at Rock Cut.

Park crews are dealing with large rock fall, and ask Trail Ridge Road visitors to be weary, and follow safety precautions.

For more information on Rocky Mountain National Park, visit Colorado’s national parks website.