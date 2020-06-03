ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park will open on Thursday, June 4.

Officials with RMNP said that visitors should be prepared for icy conidtions and freezing temperatures. At this time, night time closures will not be implemented.

According to RMNP, the Alpine Visitor Center will not open until the end of June. Trail Ridge Store will tentatively open on June 15. Due to limited services along Trail Ridge Road, and lack of presence of staff at Alpine Visitor Center, visitors should be extra prepared when traveling on Trail Ridge Road. Vault toilets are open.

Reservations will be required to enter the park. Currently, reservations are available to enter the park from June 4 through July 31. The next release will be on July 1, for the month of August and any remaining days that have not been booked for July.

Permits issued using the reservation system will allow park visitors to enter the park within two-hour windows of availability between 6 a.m. through 5 p.m. At this time, reservations are not required prior to 6 a.m. or after 5 p.m.

Park visitors should be prepared to adjust travel plans accordingly and are encouraged to call the park’s Trail Ridge Road recorded phone line at (970) 586-1222, according to a release from RMNP.