Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park closes to through traffic for the season

Cars drive down the Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado. (Photo by Kevin Moloney/Getty Images)

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Trail Ridge Road has closed to through traffic until next spring, Rocky Mountain National Park announced Tuesday.

The road is currently completely closed between the Colorado River Trailhead and Grand Lake Entrance. It is still open to Many Parks Curve on the east side of the park and to the Grand Lake Entrance on the west side of the park. The west side has limited access due to impacts of the East Troublesome Fire.

“Trail Ridge Road was not designed to be an all season road, with 11 miles above 11,500 feet, few guardrails and no shoulders. Winter conditions of drifting snow, high winds and below freezing temperatures often occur above 10,000 feet,” RMNP said in a statement.

Old Fall River Road has also closed for the season.

Both Old Fall River and Trail Ridge roads will remain open to bicyclists and leashed pets through Nov. 30. They will reopen April 1.

“On Dec. 1, both of these roads will revert to ‘winter trail status’ which means that bicycles and leashed pets are no longer permitted beyond the closed gates but pedestrians are,” RMNP said.

Trail Ridge Road typically opens in late May, depending on weather. This year, it opened June 4.