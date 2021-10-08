Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park closes Friday for possible snow

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Several roads in Rocky Mountain National Park will be closed Friday evening for potential snow accumulation, cold temperatures and strong winds.

The park said Trail Ridge Road will be closed from Many Parks Curve to Colorado River Trailhead starting at 5:30 p.m. and may close earlier if needed.

Road and weather conditions will be evaluated early Saturday and closure locations may change.

Call the Trail Ridge Road status line at (970) 586-1222 for updated information.

Trail Ridge Road closed last month for several days as well when there was snow on the park’s highest peaks.