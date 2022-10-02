ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) – Two portions of Trail Ridge Road were temporarily closed on Friday after snowy conditions made the road dangerous for vehicles, and they remain that way Sunday morning.

According to officials with the park, Trail Ridge Road is closed at Rainbow Curve, and at the Colorado River Trailhead on the west side of the park while the winter weather conditions continue to impact road conditions.

Additionally, Old Fall River Road has also closed ahead of its scheduled Monday closure.

For the most up-to-date information on these closures, you can call 970-586-1222, or keep an eye on the Rocky National Park Service’s Twitter feed.