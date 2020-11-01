Tragedy in Eagle County: Apparent murder-suicide, deputies say

DOTSERO, Colo. (KDVR) — According to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, a family argument led to a murder-suicide in front of three children on Saturday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., deputies responded to the Dotsero Mobile Home Park after receiving a 911 call from one of the children saying that both their parents were badly hurt. The dispatcher instructed the kids to wait outside with a neighbor.

When officers arrived, the children told them their mom was shot when their dad then shot himself in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the ECSO.

Deputies are investigating the incident and the children have been united with other family members in the area.

The identification of the family has not been released nor have the ages of the children present during the incident.