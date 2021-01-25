Traffic stop turns drug bust in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A routine traffic stop Friday on North Pecos in unincorporated Adams County turned into a sizable drug bust.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, police seized 22.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 36 grams of pressed fentanyl pills. More than $1,500 in cash and a professional money counting machine were also found in the car, which was impounded into evidence.

Deputies took a woman into custody at the scene and an investigation is underway as to which charges she will face. To date, the woman faces 9 counts, including multiple felonies.