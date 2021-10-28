Traffic stop leads to fatal crash in Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — One person is dead after a suspect tried to avoid a traffic stop, crashing into another car in Longmont Thursday, according to police.

A spokesperson for the Longmont Police Department said an officer in a marked vehicle tried to pull over a driver in a suspected stolen car around the area of East 9th Avenue and Martin Street.

The suspect drove away and hit a car in the intersection of East 9th Avenue and Pace Street at 10:48 a.m., according to police. Two other people were injured in the crash, sitting in a third vehicle.

The spokesperson said at the time of the crash, police were not pursuing the suspect.

Police will be providing an update on the investigation at 2 p.m. You can watch the briefing live on FOX31 NOW in the player above.