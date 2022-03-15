EAGLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Quite the hefty haul of illegal narcotics was allegedly uncovered on Tuesday when a driver, heading east along Interstate 70 outside of Eagle, was pulled over for a traffic stop.

According to deputies of the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team, an exterior search of the white Jeep Cherokee was conducted around noon, when a K-9 alerted his handler that it detected something in the trunk of the vehicle.

Upon opening the trunk, several boxes and bags were discovered, which appeared to be full of 38 pounds of suspected methamphetamine.

The driver of the vehicle, Eduardo Ramirez, 31, of Tijuana, Mexico, and his passenger were taken into custody and are now being held on $100,000.

Felony charges filed against Ramirez:

Unlawful distribution of methamphetamine – Class 1 Drug Felony

Unlawful possession of methamphetamine – Class 4 Drug Felony

Special offender sentencing enhancement – Class 1 Drug Felony

If you have any information on this case or any other, please contact Eagle County Crime Stoppers with your tip at 1-800-972-TIPS.