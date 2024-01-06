DENVER (KDVR) — Traffic-related deaths continue to climb in the city of Denver and nationwide.

Jill Locantore with Denver Streets Partnership said they’re still waiting on final numbers, but know more than 80 people died on Denver streets in 2023.

Data from the Denver Streets Partnership shows a steady increase over the years, except in 2020 during the pandemic.

Total traffic deaths in Denver, according to Denver Streets Partnership:

2022: 84

2021: 84

2020: 57

2019: 71

2018: 64

2017: 51

This all comes six years since the city announced its Vision Zero Action Plan to eliminate traffic fatalities by 2030.

“We’re seeing a continuing trend of alarmingly high rates of traffic fatalities,” Locantore said. “It’s heartbreaking. Every single person who was part of a traffic crash was somebody’s parent, child, neighbor, friend, colleague, and we all suffer this loss.”

In May 2023, Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) released several updates to its Vision Zero Action Plan.

“We need to refocus on making it easier for people to get around without driving,” Locantore. “We need to redesign our streets to reinforce safe driving behaviors, going the speed limit, and we need to take space on our streets and make it available for people walking, biking and using other modes other than driving.”

A city spokesperson told FOX31 they’re focusing on intersections along main arterial roads like Broadway and improving street design to enforce safe speeds and protect those using other modes of transportation.

With several improvement projects complete and more underway, Locantore said she’s optimistic, but there’s still much to be done.

“We have a very good Zero Vision Plan and now what we need is the implementation and again, it’s the speed of implementation,” Locantore said. “At the current pace, we are not going to get there by 2030. We can if we scale up the scope of what we’re doing.”

A city spokesperson said this year they have pedestrian safety and travel improvement projects kicking off on West Colfax Avenue and Mississippi Avenue.