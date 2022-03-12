CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers to plan ahead as rock scaling operations on Interstate 70 will cause recurring traffic stops.

The rock scaling operations will occur on Tuesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Traffic will be stopped in both directions west of Evergreen on I-70 and US 6 at Floyd Hill.

According to CDOT, engineers have been monitoring the area and determined immediate operations were necessary. The scaling is a proactive measure to push the loose rock away from the highway and prevent future rockfall.

What to expect during the closures

During the planned delays, vehicles will be stopped for 20 minutes while crews clean up the highway. The queue of stopped vehicles will be released before traffic is paused again. This process will repeat during the two-day operation.

CDOT reminds drivers to travel through the I-70 corridor before 9 a.m. or after 3 p.m. to avoid any delays.

Once the rock scaling is completed, the rest of the mitigation will be done overnight. Westbound I-70 will be closed Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from late March to mid-April. A detour will be in place as crews install new mesh over the rockface.

Travelers are always urged to check travel impacts and road conditions before heading out.