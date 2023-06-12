There are three crossings on the R Line that are interfering with the traffic lights along Peoria at 30th, 31st and 33rd in Aurora. (KDVR)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Traffic light issues at several intersections near RTD crossings along Peoria Street are causing concern for daily commuters in Aurora.

There are currently three crossings on the R Line that are interfering with the traffic lights along Peoria at 30th, 31st and 33rd.

Raymond Morado crosses the intersection at 30th Avenue and Peoria every day to catch the RTD bus.

“It’s like a death trap out there,” Morado said. “It’s like every day I have to go out there and put myself at risk.

Morado said the traffic lights haven’t been fixed for at least a week. The three intersections are currently at a four-way stop.

“I’m getting tired of trying to risk my life just to cross the street to catch the bus and go to work,” Morado said.

RTD, Aurora respond to traffic light problems

A spokesperson with RTD released a statement to FOX31: “The cause is a network communication failure and RTD has all available staff troubleshooting the issue. At this point, we do not have an estimated time when the crossings will be fully operational. Customers can expect minor delays as trains may be moving more slowly through the area. For reports of any traffic incidents, please contact Aurora Police Department. We apologize for any inconvenience this causes our customers and the traveling public.”

RTD said there are flaggers posted at the intersections.

Morado said he just wants to see the problem resolved soon.

“It’s just weird how they allow this death trap to occur and just keep going, and I’m worried someone’s going to get killed, and I hope it isn’t me,” Morado said.

FOX31 also reached out to the city of Aurora and received the following response: “The city has reached out to RTD about the disruptions, since the affected traffic signal equipment is part of RTD’s system. We encourage all drivers to approach these intersections carefully until RTD makes its repairs.”