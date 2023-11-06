DENVER (KDVR) — This year saw a few notable new laws passed in Colorado, and some of them impact what you can and can’t do on the road.

Two major traffic law changes came to the Centennial State in 2023, and a few new specialty license plates were also created.

Move over, slow down law

While a move-over, slow-down law was already on the books in Colorado before 2023, it has new changes this year.

The previous version required vehicles to move over or slow down for only certain types of vehicles pulled over on the side of the road such as emergency vehicles or tow trucks.

However, starting in August, drivers in Colorado started having to move over or slow down for normal vehicles on the side of the road, as long as they had their hazard lights on.

Drivers who break the law and are caught face a fine of up to $100 and may have DMV points added to their license, which could lead to a suspension if enough points are accumulated.

FOX31 wrote about this law in more detail in August when it went into effect.

Roundabout right-of-way changes

HB 23-1014 went into effect in October and changed the way the right-of-way works in roundabouts.

Essentially, it requires drivers to yield the right-of-way in roundabouts to larger vehicles such as trucks, buses and emergency vehicles.

If caught breaking the law, drivers face a fine of up to $70 and an $11 surcharge.

FOX31 wrote about this new change in more detail when it went into effect in October.

New license plates

This year saw the introduction of three new specialty license plates in Colorado.

While the new license plates do not add any new rules to follow, they can change how cool you look on the road.

Three new license plates were introduced and passed in 2023:

None of the new license plates were available for purchase as of early November. However, they will become available in the future.