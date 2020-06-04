Traffic lanes on Folsom Street in Boulder to be impacted by construction

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Starting Monday, June 8, traffic lanes on Folsom Street from Valmont Road to Iris Avenue will be impacted as construction crews plan to install a new water main under the street.

The new water main is being installed to improve the area’s water distribution system, including service reliability and water quality.

The work will move north to south, and the west lane of Folsom Street will be closed while northbound and southbound traffic lanes will move temporarily to the east side of the street.

Travelers should expect delays and additional detours.

On-street parking will be prohibited where signage is posted from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Construction is slated to last until late July.

Find more information on traffic impacts in Boulder on Cone Zones.