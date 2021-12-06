CDOT warns of traffic impacts through Glenwood Canyon this week

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — Glenwood Canyon’s landscape was forever changed after surviving the scorching of the Grizzly Creek Fire to the correlating mudslides and flash floods. Since that historic fire, the Colorado Department of Transportation continues its restoration through the Interstate 70 Glenwood Canyon 2021 Emergency Project.

The week of Dec. 6-11, CDOT crews are making major progress in the restoration of I-70 that will cause traffic impacts.

Crews are rebuilding a heavily damaged culvert on I-70 eastbound at mile point 123.5 in the area known as Blue Gultch. One eastbound lane is open and CDOT doesn’t anticipate any overnight closures for this project.

The CDOT Geohazard team will also be doing safety-critical rock scaling through Thursday. This operation will remove debris and repair damage to eight existing rockfall fences on the north slope of Glenwood Canyon. Rock scaling operations will require traffic stops on westbound traffic only. Travelers are expected to experience 20 to 30-minute traffic holds.

CDOT says it’s essential to remove rocks and material from the canyon walls in order to protect I-70 from future floods or mudslides. Their goal for removing material is expected to be completed by the end of next April.

CDOT urges drivers to check COtrip for road closures and weather forecasts before traveling through Glenwood Canyon.