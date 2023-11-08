DENVER (KDVR) — The city of Loveland is preparing for the grand opening of a cult-favorite burger chain by planning to lessen traffic impacts in the area.

In-N-Out opened two locations (Aurora and Colorado Springs) in November 2020, introducing the brand to Colorado. Loveland’s first In-N-Out location will be in the Centerra Marketplace, near the intersection of Fall River Drive and U.S. 34.

Nicole Hahn, Loveland’s city engineer, said in a release that traffic management is “vital” for all new or existing construction in Loveland, including at the new In-N-Out.

“Like large community events, traffic congestion is expected to be the most impactful when the restaurant opens, and traffic control measures are planned for and placed to help mitigate the opening rush,” Hahn said.

Loveland is working with the Colorado Department of Transportation and Centerra Marketplace management to share traffic control details for drivers in the area.

When does In-N-Out open in Loveland?

The business’ opening date is still up in the air — while Loveland appears on the In-N-Out locations list, it’s marked with an enigmatic “opening soon” graphic. However, the city said it’s anticipating a November opening date.

However, governmental agencies are anxious to ensure drivers will be able to access other businesses in the area, as well as ensure any backups don’t impede traffic otherwise.

Anyone wanting to get a taste of the burger restaurant is instructed to take Hahns Peak Drive from U.S. 34 to the drive-thru line. Drivers are asked to avoid taking Rocky Mountain Avenue or Fall River Drive to the drive-thru line, and anyone who does take that way will be rerouted.

Motorists looking to access other businesses in the shopping plaza are asked to take McWhinney Boulevard, Rocky Mountain Avenue or Fall River Drive.

To prevent traffic clogs, the city will be implementing:

Message boards along U.S. 34 to instruct commuters how to either navigate Hahns Peak Drive or bypass the traffic.

Flaggers and temporary signage inside Centerra Marketplace to direct customers to their appropriate route for drive-thru or dine-in.

Onsite parking options will be available, and traffic control measures inside the shopping center will “prevent overflow traffic” onto Hahns Peak Drive or U.S. 34.

A new second left-turn lane and traffic signals at the Hahns Peak and U.S. 34 intersection.

This map is how Loveland is communicating the anticipated traffic flows upon the opening of a new In-N-Out burger restaurant. (City of Loveland)

The city engineer said CDOT, shopping center and restaurant management will work with Loveland city staff to monitor traffic flows and adjust as needed.