ADAMS COUNTY, Colo (KDVR) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that happened on Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. near Pecos Street and 72nd Avenue.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Their identity will be released by the coroner’s office following notification of next of kin.

The sheriff’s office said one lane of traffic is open for both north and southbound Pecos Street near 72nd Avenue.

The Colorado State Patrol said the investigation could take several more hours.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.