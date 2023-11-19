DENVER (KDVR) — Motorists going east on I-76 can expect to experience delays when heading to I-25 due to a semi-truck fuel spill near the Pecos Street exit.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the roadway is closed at I-25 (North Washington) at mile marker 5.7. The agency reported that Adams County Fire is on the scene.

According to CDOT, there was a small leak on the underside of the semi-truck’s tank. The leak has now stopped, but a look at CDOT road cameras at approximately 11:20 showed crews still on-scene and traffic delays for motorists headed east on I-25.

It appears one lane has been blocked by cones but one lane remains open.

Adams County Fire posted this photo of the fuel spill to X, formerly Twitter.

The Adams County Fire Rescue reported the fuel leak was between 50-100 gallons and a tow truck was en route at about 11:20 a.m.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.