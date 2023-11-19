DENVER (KDVR) — Motorists going east on I-76 can expect to experience delays when heading to I-25 due to a semi-truck fuel spill near the Pecos Street exit.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the roadway is closed at I-25 (North Washington) at mile marker 5.7. The agency reported that Adams County Fire is on the scene.
According to CDOT, there was a small leak on the underside of the semi-truck’s tank. The leak has now stopped, but a look at CDOT road cameras at approximately 11:20 showed crews still on-scene and traffic delays for motorists headed east on I-25.
It appears one lane has been blocked by cones but one lane remains open.
The Adams County Fire Rescue reported the fuel leak was between 50-100 gallons and a tow truck was en route at about 11:20 a.m.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.