ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Multiple road closures and delays on and near I-70 in Arvada are expected to cause traffic issues Monday afternoon, according to Arvada Police.

The closures are for Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit for a conversation about climate change.

Harris is expected to talk about the Biden Administration’s push for new clean energy. This conversation will take place Monday afternoon at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities off Wadsworth Boulevard.

Arvada PD said I-70, Wadsworth Boulevard and 68th Avenue will be impacted by the visit, and advised that people look for alternate routes.

The Biden Administration has made fighting climate change a top priority, and recently backed a law to accelerate the expansion of clean energy, like wind and solar power, in an effort to move the U.S. away from oil, coal and gas.

The delays were expected to last from around 1 to 5 p.m.

This is Harris’ second visit to Colorado since she became vice president in 2021.