Traffic deaths up 50% from 10 years ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — New data from Colorado State Patrol shows that 2021 saw the highest number of traffic deaths since 2002.

According to CSP, the number of deaths in 2021 is 50% higher than it was 10 years ago.

Today at noon, CSP Chief Matthew Packard, CDOT director of Maintenance and Operations John Lornme and Colorado Springs Police Chief Vincent Niski will be sharing the new data as well as talking about future enforcement plans.

You can watch their news conference live as it happens on FOX31 NOW.