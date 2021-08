CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Loveland Pass will be closed Saturday to all traffic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. due a bicycle event, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

The planned closure is between mile markers 222 and 228.7. Only escorted hazmat vehicles are allowed on the road.

#US6 eastbound/westbound: Planned closure between MM 222 and MM 228.7. Loveland Pass will be closed to all traffic except escorted HazMat vehicles this Saturday from 9 AM to 4 PM for a bicycle event. Visit for more information. https://t.co/bjBVfjLWOG https://t.co/QuE5hRfyPK — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) August 20, 2021