DENVER (KDVR) — Several area grocery stores are running low on inventory due to poor weather conditions, but not in Colorado.

On Tuesday, customers told FOX31 they saw several signs inside some Trader Joe’s locations across the state that alerted customers of delayed deliveries because of winter storms and icy roads in Texas.

“It reminded me of 2020 when stuff was just gone off the shelves, which is strange, because I haven’t seen that since the pandemic,” shopper Miranda Thein told FOX31. “Nothing was there.”

Shoppers said they saw a low inventory of eggs, milk, fresh produce and other items.

Shoppers described low inventory on some frozen goods at Trader Joe’s on Tuesday. (KDVR)

Shoppers say they saw low inventory on eggs at Trader Joe’s on Tuesday. (KDVR)

Shoppers described low inventory on milk at Trader Joe’s on Tuesday. (KDVR)

Customers tell FOX31 they saw several signs inside some Trader Joe’s locations across the state alerting customers of delayed deliveries due to winter storms and icy roads in Texas. (KDVR)

“I was very shocked coming in,” Will Do said. “I actually didn’t know it was happening, but when I got in there, groceries were short, and I was surprised. They had some of the staples, but not everything I was looking for.”

FOX31 reached out to Trader Joe’s for comment on the delayed deliveries and is waiting to hear back.

Representatives from other area grocery stores like Safeway and King Soopers told FOX31 they were not impacted.