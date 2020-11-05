Track the Capitol Christmas Tree from Colorado to Washington, D.C.

View of the US Capitol Christmas Tree in Washington, DC, on December 4, 2019. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OURAY, Colo. (KDVR) — A tree from the Ouray Ranger District in the Uncompahgre National Forest, chosen as U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, will began it’s journey to the nation’s capitol on Tuesday, according to the United States Forest Service.

The tree’s journey, which includes special events in ten communities, can be tracked as it travels across the country.

The official tree cutting ceremony, which is closed to the public, takes place on Friday. The duo, You Knew Me When, will play at the ceremony.

Events will be held at each of the following locations:

Tuesday, Nov. 10 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. – San Miguel County Fairgrounds, Norwood 3:30 – 6:00 p.m. – Montrose Visitor Center

Wednesday, Nov. 11 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. – Ouray County Courthouse 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. – Grand Junction Convention Center

Thursday, Nov. 12 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. – Downtown Paonia 2:00 – 4:30 p.m. – Gunnison Community School

Friday, Nov. 13 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Salida High School

Saturday, Nov. 14 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. – Bass Pro Shops, Denver

Sunday, Nov. 15 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Kit Carson County Fairgrounds, Burlington

Tuesday, Nov. 17 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. – Asheville Outlets, Asheville, NC

Friday, Nov. 20 Delivery to West Lawn, U.S. Capitol Building

