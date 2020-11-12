Track: Map of elk movement during fires

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) have tracking data available for elk during the Cameron Peak Fire.

How does wildlife react to wildfire? Take a look at this progression map from the Cameron Peak Fire that is overlaid with the location data from collared elk.



Hear from our wildlife biologist discussing what this mapping is showing us:

CPW Wildlife Biologist Angelique Curtis fitted tracking collars on 30 female elk from the Poudre Canyon-Red Feather Lakes herd in February.

Curtis was able to track the elk movement during the Cameron Peak Fire.

“Looking at the data points as the Cameron Peak Fire started and as it progressed we had elk that were just on the perimeter of the fire and it never really moved them off their locations. So it didn’t make them run in 50 miles in one direction or another,” said Curtis. “They kind of still just stayed there even though there was active fire, there was smoke in the area.”

Curtis found that the elk stayed close to their seasonal habitat and followed green areas for food.

The effects of the fire on wildlife in general isn’t fully known, according to Curtis. She says a lot of research still needs to be done on the effect and how to best manage wildlife and fire.

“They know when it’s not safe and they get out of there they don’t generally run too far ,” Curtis said.

Probably a lot more death occurred for smaller animals, like squirrels and rabbits, animals that can’t move as easily as larger animals, according to Curtis.