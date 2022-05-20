DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado High School Activities Association announced Friday morning that the state track and field championships have been postponed due to weather conditions.

The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued Pinpoint Weather Alert Days for Friday and Saturday.

CHSAA said it is exploring options to resume state championships midday on Saturday once weather conditions improve.

The original Friday schedule would be Saturday’s schedule and the Saturday schedule would be Sunday’s schedule if weather conditions allow.

If the competition surfaces remain unplayable on Saturday, the meet will be pushed to Sunday and Monday, CHSAA said.

Updates will be provided by CHSAA as quickly as possible.