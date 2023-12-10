DENVER (KDVR) — Veterans and their families located in rural parts of Colorado will soon receive toys and nonperishable food items via airlift, just in time for the holidays.

The items will be given as part of the 13th annual VFW Charity Airlift. The donations are collected by Colorado’s Veterans of Foreign Wars based on needs at local posts.

The Colorado Aviation Business Association (CABA) coordinates the airlift logistics and the Metropolitan State University of Denver’s Precision and Aerobatics flight team donates their time and expenses to fly the supplies to the families in need.

One of those student pilots is Morgan Katnick, this is his second time participating in the event.

“It’s super rewarding, super gratifying. It just feels great seeing all these veterans come out to the aircraft, huge smiles on their faces,” said Morgan Katnik with MSU’s Aerobatics Team.

With small aircraft weight and balance are always key to ensuring the plane flies safely, this year high winds were an added challenge.

“It was pretty tough taken off out of Boulder. We had some strong winds right down the runway, and a good amount of turbulence,” said Katnick. “We all know, weather can change in an instant and these airplanes are designed to handle winds. Turbulence might feel scary, but it’s exactly what the plane is designed to do.”

Approximately 30 aircraft were scheduled to be loaded with the supplies, however, high winds in the area prevented some of the aircraft from taking off.

Those conditions pushed 20 flights to postpone, however, 12 planes were still loaded up Sunday morning. About 5000 pounds of food and toys were delivered to Pueblo, Las Animas, and Grand Junction. Donations headed to Longmont and Lafayette were driven to the recipients and the rest will flown this coming week.