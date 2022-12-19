CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Monday around the Denver metro area, the Salvation Army was busy distributing toys that the FOX31 and Channel 2 News Toy Drive has been collecting over the last month. But it is not over yet. There is one more day.

The rubber is hitting the road for the FOX31 and Salvation Army event. The toys are heading to their new home.

“Today is our actual toy distribution day and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. is when all our families are gonna be driving through to collect the toys that have been donated,” Lt. Betty Vesikula of the Salvation Army said.

Salvation Army volunteers and members of the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office handed out hundreds of toys to pre-registered families providing Christmas gifts to thousands of kids.

“People came to the sheriff’s office and dropped off a bunch of toys, and then we brought all those here. Some, of course, dropped them off here, but I personally took two truckloads here,” ACSO Deputy Sheriff Scott Sickafoose said.

Dec. 20 is the last day of the toy drive. But the need for these families continues.

“The need for them is year round. Christmas is just one of those beautiful gestures where we offer them toys and bring joys into their families’ lives and their children,” Vesikula said.

The FOX1/Channel 2 News Toy Drive with the Salvation Army’s goal this year was 15,000 toys. We are getting close to that number, but there is still time for you to make a difference and help some families have a merry Christmas.