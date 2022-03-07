BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — As those affected by the Marshall Fire begin to rebuild, a big concern is insurance coverage and home inspections.

Keith Bobo told FOX31 his heart goes out to his neighbors who lost homes. While he is grateful his home was spared for the most part, he can’t live in the structure due to smoke and toxic fumes.

“My builder came up with an estimate that took out all the woodwork, all the doors,” he said.

Bobo said the process of having his home inspected and gaining approval from his insurance carrier to delay living in the residence until repairs are made has been tedious and tiring.

“We’ve been waiting a month, just sitting around waiting,” he said.

The Problem Solvers reached out to the carrier, which responded. Bobo said the ceiling insulation, carpet and floors will be removed. He is set to receive his inspection within the next 72 hours.

The Rocky Mountain Insurance Association said a shortage of inspectors may cause a wait for those hoping to rebuild.

“They’re going to affect your having to live elsewhere for a longer period of time, so for contractor delays, those are going to include the environmental hygenist that would do testing for any type of smoke damage from that home from smoke, soot and ash,” executive director Carole Walker explained.

Boulder County officials tell the Problem Solvers they will be prepared with enough inspectors for the expected surge of rebuilding permit applications.