BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder Parks and Recreation has warned about toxic algae on area lakes and ponds.

Algae blooms can rapidly appear due to high temperatures and excessive moisture after storms.

“It is definitely gross,” said Brooke Anderson who visits area parks with her family.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says algae blooms appear in stagnant or slow-moving water.

“I bought my daughter a fishing pole for her birthday and I don’t think we feel comfortable fishing in this area,” said Chris Anderson.

While most blooms aren’t toxic, others contain cyanobacteria, which poses a health risk to humans and animals.

Toxic blooms resemble thick pea soup or splotches of bluish-green paint. You should also avoid any foam that appears along the shoreline.

Fishing may be allowed in some areas, but adequately cleaning your catch is required.

“I think the county is good about notifying people,” Anderson said. “I think citizens need to take an extra step to educate themselves.”

It is difficult to conduct testing to detect toxic bacteria on lakes and ponds because the algae can quickly come and go within hours.