DENVER (KDVR) — A portion of a multi-unit residential building in Denver has partially collapsed after an explosion on Thursday evening.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and one dog is missing, a Denver Fire Department spokesperson said. Everyone who was inside has been accounted for.

The building has four units on two floors with the addresses 457, 459, 461 and 463 South Lincoln Street.

The greatest damage can be seen on the southern side of the building. The homes to the south have also been impacted, fire officials said.

Part of a multi-unit residential building on South Lincoln Street in Denver collapsed after an explosion on Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo: KDVR)

Power has been shut off to both of the buildings. Crews from Xcel Energy are also at the scene shutting off the gas supply. Residents in the area may experience power and gas outages.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined, a fire official said. Crews first responded around 6 p.m.

The homes are located on the western edge of the Washington Park West neighborhood, blocks from the Sam’s Club and Safeway on South Broadway.