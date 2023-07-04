DENVER (KDVR) — A townhome complex in Aurora caught fire Monday night, with a firefighter and officer sent to the hospital.

The fire was in the 17000 block of Rice Circle around 10 p.m., Aurora Fire Rescue said. Several units and multiple floors of the homes were on fire.

As of 10:39 p.m., crews said the fire had crossed over into other units and flames were beyond the structure. That’s when the fire department said the structure was unstable and they switched their efforts to the exterior.

At 11 p.m., fires were “flaring up in various locations around the structure” and crews were not able to complete searches of the homes yet because of the condition of the buildings.

At around 11:30 p.m., Aurora Fire Rescue said the fire was under control, and a firefighter was taken in an ambulance to the hospital for a leg injury. Additionally, a couple of Aurora Police Officers were treated at an emergency room for smoke inhalation injuries.

At that point, crews were able to search for hidden fires and any trapped parties, and no victims were found, AFD said in a press release.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.