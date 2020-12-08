Town of Parker demands Polis administration backoff on COVID-19 restrictions

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — Business owners and politicians across Colorado continue to push back against Level Red restrictions imposed by the state health department.

On Monday, members of the Town of Parker Council passed a resolution unanimously in opposition to the Polis administration’s restrictions.

This resolution is symbolic. The local government adopted the measure to show support for small businesses in the community, according to Parker Mayor Mike Waid.

The statement of opposition in Parker demands the state reverse its “unsustainable move and reopen indoor dining in Douglas County to Level Orange or [a] less restrictive level on the COVID-19 Dial.”

“We, as the local government, understand what our local businesses and restaurants and churches are going through,” said Waid.

The state is not being fair in its rollout of COVID restrictions, Waid said.

“Our restaurants, specifically, have been unfairly targeted in terms of their ability to operate,” he said.

Michael Strauss, service manager at West Main Taproom + Grill in Parker supports the measure.

“I know [the council members] have our back,” Strauss said. “And I know they’re going to want this to go through.”

While the town’s resolution is clear in its support and opposition, it won’t carry the legal authority to undo what the Polis administration has already imposed.

Online reaction has been mixed. Some support the CDPHE restrictions to stop the spread of the virus. However, Mayor Waid said the restaurants in Parker have already been taking precautions.

“Every business owner, every restauranteur, understands the importance of making sure that they’ve got safe and healthy practices for their customers irrelevant of COVID,” Waid said.

Strauss would like to get back to at least 50% capacity while continuing mask-wearing and social distancing. Health officials, though, warn indoor dining is risky because it requires people to remove their masks while inside.

Only one resident spoke out on the resolution during Monday’s virtual council meeting. The resident urged council to vote against the resolution, stating it will encourage restaurants to violate current health orders.