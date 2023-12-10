BAILEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Bailey Water and Sanitation sent out a post via Facebook on Saturday letting residents know they could be experiencing some issues when it comes to water pressure.

“What I understand is there was a main water break and they had to keep turning the water on and off to find out where the break was,” one business owner and Bailey resident who wanted to remain anonymous said.

The water company posted to its Facebook page with a few updates Saturday:

“The maintenance guys are troubleshooting. You may experience low to no pressure through the day. They are turning sections of water on and off, so if your water turns on and then shuts off, that is part of the troubleshooting. This is to locate the area of the leak. Updates will be posted on baileywaterandsanitation.com. If you have any questions, please reach out to 303-838-8184 or email us at baileywater@aol.com. Thank you and have a great day.”

And updated again on Sunday:

“BWS is continuing to work on locating the leak on the main line. You may experience low to no water pressure during this time. There is bottled water available at the Cutthroat Cafe until 5 p.m. for residents of our district. If you need to pick up water after 5 p.m., please call 720-209-0283. Thank you and have a great day.”

Some viewers who live in Bailey sent in tips to FOX31 and Channel 2.

Some people were frustrated by the issues with the water, with one family telling FOX31 they are staying in a hotel overnight so they have access to a shower and working toilet.

But other families in the area said this doesn’t happen often and understand BWS is doing everything it can to get things back working.

“I’m not all that frustrated even though it’s impacted multiple businesses and our tenant, but this isn’t a normal thing,” one neighbor said. “No one wants a water pipe to break so I think we have to give it a little grace.”

FOX31 and Channel 2 called BWS to see when they would have an update on when the water would be working again. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.