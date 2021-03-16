Tow truck companies’ phones ringing off the hook as drivers try to find their cars

DENVER (KDVR) — Ever since this weekend’s snowstorm tore through the Denver metro, tow truck drivers have been answering call after call from people trying to find their cars.

To figure out how the process works, FOX31 rode along with a tow truck driver.

Matt Lira works at John’s Towing and has spent the past couple of days towing cars after this weekend’s snowstorm.

He admits the days have been busy, but he loves helping drivers in trouble.

“(I enjoy) being here to help them and getting them to safety and getting them off the road. It’s like an adrenaline rush,” said Lira.

Many of the cars were towed during the snowstorm to clear the way for plows and make the road safer.

The Problem Solvers found many still stuck Tuesday.

“It’s been exceptionally busy. We’ve been getting a lot of calls from folks who have had to leave their vehicle behind in all sorts of circumstances,” said John’s Towing dispatcher Timm Bopp.

People who find their car gone must then hunt them down.

In Aurora, drivers are asked to call 303-326-8680 to help track down your car.

In Denver, people should check the city’s website or call the non-emergency police line at 720-913-2000.

On state highways, Colorado State Patrol says abandoned cars were taken to staging areas.

Retrieving a car can be a hassle if one doesn’t have all the paperwork required.

“(It’s a lot of) paperwork, titles and stuff like that. It’s difficult and a little frustrating,” said Brian Lones of Aurora.

At John’s Towing, they recommend you know your car’s specific location and which police department might have had it towed.

Also, drivers are advised to have a VIN, registration and/or title handy — a few pieces of information that will the tow truck company help you get your car back sooner than later.