GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Folks scrambled for warm clothes while visiting Golden from climates much warmer than Colorado is this weekend.

Mother Nature brought a special delivery to Golden on a Friday in May: 9 inches of snow.

“It’s a little confusing, it was like 80 degrees yesterday,” Greg and Michelle said. “We didn’t really come prepared.” They’re visiting from Arkansas.

Lucy and Jim came from Houston, Texas.

“We were coming for an outdoor wedding that’s being moved inside,” Lucy said.

“We were in Estes Park a couple of weeks ago. We were in Breck the last couple of days and then this,” Greg said.

At shops in Golden, you’ll find t-shirts for sale, even bathing suits, but Jim was just fine with his umbrella.

“I actually looked at the weather report, but (Lucy) said I would be looked upon as somebody from out of town for having an umbrella,” Jim said.

Lucy’s feelings changed after the weather changed.

“Well, I feel better because my hair’s not getting wet,” Lucy said.

Xcel Energy said they’re staging crews to respond quickly to power outages throughout the metro area. Wet and heavy snow can be a significant problem for overhead lines.

